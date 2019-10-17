Solvay S.A.: Solvay to raise Tecnoflon fluoroelastomer FKM capacity in Italy by 30% to meet demand growth for high performance sealing applications

Brussels, October 17 2019 --- Solvay will lift production capacity of its Tecnoflon FKM peroxide curable fluoroelastomer by nearly a third at its plant in Spinetta Marengo, Italy, to serve ongoing strong demand growth for high performance sealing applications in the automotive, oil & gas and semiconductor industries.

This extra capacity is due to come on stream by May 2021 and follows recent increases at the same site as well as at Solvay's state-of-the-art Tecnoflon FKM plant in Changshu, China. Solvay, with its unmatched portfolio of Specialty Polymers , also produces Tecnoflon FKM in the United States.

"Solvay over the past few years has globalized its leadership position in Tecnoflon FKM fluoroelastomers by expanding our manufacturing footprint in Europe, the United States and China. Our global presence and technological expertise allow us to consistently serve and anticipate the growing demand of our customers for these advanced materials. This most recent investment solidifies our leadership in peroxide curable FKM, enabling advanced applications such as cutting-edge turbocharger designs that reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, and allow for smaller, lighter engines," said Augusto Di Donfrancesco, member of Solvay's Executive Committee.

Tecnoflon FKM is used in low emission internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid and electric vehicles (HEV, EV), in applications such as exhaust gas recirculation, turbocharger hoses, seals and gaskets where they resist high temperatures and chemical fluids. It is also used in the semiconductor industry and in wearable electronics where they help provide a high purity environment.

