Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS 3Q19 TRADING UPDATE

Market ETP Value Traded grew 6% quarter-on-quarter and 7% YTD9m19 vs YTD9m18

Flow Traders ETP Value Traded grew 12% quarter-on-quarter and 21% YTD9m19 vs YTD9m18, significantly outpacing the overall market growth

Flow Traders recorded NTI of €53.3m in 3Q19 as robust trading performance in EMEA and APAC offset weaker than expected trading in the US

Fixed operating expenses increased by 4% quarter-on-quarter and by 9% in YTD 9m19 vs YTD 9m18, which also reflects the impact of IFRS 16

Net Profit for the quarter was €12.9m with EPS of €0.28

Regulatory Own Funds Requirement (OFR) as at 30 September 2019 was €158m, resulting in an excess capital of €135m

Focus remains on improving efficiency, enlarging the ETP footprint and trading diversification into other asset classes



Financial Overview

€million 3Q19 2Q19 Change YTD 9m19 YTD 9m18 Change Net Trading Income 53.3 53.9 (1%) 170.3 309.4 (45%) EMEA (Europe) 35.2 32.1 10% 104.8 109.4 (4%) Americas 9.4 15.3 (39%) 41.9 175.5 (76%) APAC 8.7 6.5 34% 23.6 24.5 (4%) Net Trading Income 53.3 53.9 (1%) 170.3 309.4 (45%) Employee expenses (fixed) 11.1 10.6 5% 32.0 26.5 21% Technology expenses 10.0 9.3 7% 28.8 26.6 8% Other expenses* 3.9 4.0 (4%) 11.4 13.4 (14%) Fixed Operating Expenses 25.0 23.9 4% 72.2 66.5 9% Employee expenses (var) 8.8 9.1 (3%) 30.9 76.8 (60%) Total Operating Expenses 33.8 33.0 2% 103.1 143.3 (28%) EBITDA 19.5 20.9 (7%) 67.2 166.1 (60%) Depreciation/Amortisation* 3.7 3.7 10.9 6.5 Write offs, tangible assets - - 0.1 0.1 Results subsidiaries - (0.1) (0.1) (3.1) Profit Before Tax 15.8 17.3 (8%) 56.3 162.6 (65%) Tax 2.9 3.5 10.4 27.5 Net Profit 12.9 13.8 (6%) 45.9 135.1 (66%) EPS (in €) 0.28 0.30 0.99 2.91 EBITDA margin (%) 37% 39% 39% 54%

* Reflects the impact of IFRS 16





Value Traded Overview

€billion 3Q19 2Q19 Change YTD 9m19 YTD 9m18 Change Flow Traders ETP Value Traded 264.1 235.4 12% 758.0 626.6 21% EMEA (Europe) 132.8 121.0 10% 382.5 350.2 9% Americas 118.5 105.1 13% 344.7 251.6 37% APAC ex China 12.8 9.3 37% 30.8 24.8 24% Flow Traders' non-ETP Value Traded 817 694 18% 2,249 1,874 20% Market ETP Value Traded 1 6,174 5,842 6% 18,108 16,959 7% EMEA (Europe) 394 355 11% 1,104 1,001 10% Americas 5,284 5,002 6% 15,567 14,329 9% APAC 496 485 2% 1,437 1,629 (12%) APAC ex China 217 209 4% 643 707 (9%)

3Q19 Regional Highlights:

EMEA:

Continued to be the leading liquidity provider in ETPs; on-exchange market share reached new highs

Well prepared for all Brexit scenarios

Became a remote member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to act as liquidity provider in Israel to support BlackRock's iShares ETP listings

AMERICAS:

Overall market trading conditions improved, particularly in domestic US equities in August which has not been a focus of Flow Traders historically

Continued to grow its position in the region with lower than expected NTI mainly driven by Fixed Income as the business is being repositioned for future growth

Sustained strong OTC momentum as more ETP flow was traded with additional, newly connected counterparties

APAC:

Favourable market conditions and focused trading strategies resulted in a strong quarter

Completed the consolidation of the dealing rooms in APAC and trading has been optimized by moving all trading desks for on-screen liquidity provision to Hong Kong

Activated a business continuity plan with respect to the political situation in the region, business operations remain unaffected





Management Board Comments

CEO Dennis Dijkstra stated:

"During the third quarter, Flow Traders continued to grow its leading ETP position globally as, once again, we traded more ETPs with more counterparties. New markets were opened as we sought to broaden the ETP ecosystem; our partnership with iShares was a catalyst for providing liquidity in Israel. Diversification initiatives, including FX, OTC trading and Crypto, performed in line with expectations. We also maintained a strong discipline on costs while implementing our strategy and the increase was well within guidance. It is pleasing that Flow Traders continues to attract the brightest talent as we welcomed a large intake of new colleagues on 1 September, mostly comprised of graduates."

Chief Trading Officer Folkert Joling added:

"3Q19 was a good quarter from a market trading activity perspective. Flow Traders was able to benefit from this increased pace of activity, particularly in APAC, although the increase in market activity in the US was notably visible in domestic equities. Fixed Income trading performance in the US was not as expected, which resulted in a lower NTI contribution from this region. We anticipate improved performance going forward. On the OTC front, momentum remained strong and we expect this to continue with the growing use of RFQ tools. In EMEA, we consolidated our leading position as liquidity provider in ETPs."



Preliminary Financial Calendar

10 January 2020 Start Silent Period ahead of FY19 results

07 February 2020 Release FY19 results (incl. analyst conference call)

28 February 2020 Release Annual Report 2019

31 March 2020 Start Silent Period ahead of 1Q20 trading update

21 April 2020 Release 1Q20 trading update (no analyst conference call)

24 April 2020 AGM



