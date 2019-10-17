THIRD QUARTER

- Net revenues increased 1% at actual rates and 7% at constant rates to US$ 138.9 million -

- Operating income increased 39% at actual rates and 49% at constant rates to US$ 30.8 million -

- OIBDA increased 16% at actual rates and 23% at constant rates to US$ 41.4 million -

NINE MONTHS

- Net revenues decreased 1% at actual rates but increased 6% at constant rates to US$ 469.0 million -

- Operating income increased 23% at actual rates and 32% at constant rates to US$ 118.9 million -

- OIBDA increased 16% at actual rates and 24% at constant rates to US$ 152.8 million -

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. ("CME" or the "Company") (NASDAQ/Prague Stock Exchange CETV) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Year-to-date operational and financial highlights:

TV advertising revenues decreased 3% at actual rates, but increased 4% at constant rates.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 4% at actual rates and 11% at constant rates.

Costs charged in arriving at OIBDA decreased 8% at actual rates and 1% at constant rates.

OIBDA margin increased by 490 basis points to 33%.

Cash generated from continuing operating activities increased 79% at actual rates to US$ 168.0 million.

Unlevered free cash flow increased 25% at actual rates to US$ 170.6 million.

After making a EUR 50 million debt payment in September, CME has repaid a total of EUR 150 million of debt in 2019 using cash generated by the business.

The net leverage ratio declined to 2.5x at the end of September, down from 3.5x at the start of the year.

Michael Del Nin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We head into the final months of 2019 with another outstanding set of results that improve our outlook, leading us to raise our OIBDA guidance for the third time this year. The ability of the business to generate increasing amounts of cash remains impressive, driving further deleveraging and enabling us to repay additional debt. In fact, with another payment in the third quarter, we have now repaid more than half a billion dollars of debt in the last two years."

Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officer, added: "We saw a very successful start to the fall season, resulting in higher prime time audience share in each of our country operations during the quarter, and widening our lead over our nearest competitor in three segments. On the strength of that audience performance, we grew TV ad market share in four countries, led by the Czech Republic, which continued to deliver impressive results."

In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and constant currency percentage movements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information, including definitions and reconciliations to US GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were:

(US$ 000's, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues 138,851 137,038 1.3% 7.3% Operating income 30,783 22,197 38.7% 48.7% Operating margin 22.2 16.2 6.0 p.p. 6.2 p.p. OIBDA 41,411 35,767 15.8% 23.2% OIBDA margin 29.8 26.1 3.7 p.p. 3.8 p.p. Income from continuing operations 13,522 10,609 27.5% 38.6% Income from continuing operations per share basic 0.04 0.03 28.2% 39.4% Income from continuing operations per share diluted 0.04 0.03 28.0% 39.2%

Consolidated results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were:

(US$ 000's, except per share data) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues 469,009 475,655 (1.4)% 5.7% Operating income 118,882 96,795 22.8% 32.1% Operating margin 25.3 20.3 5.0 p.p. 5.0 p.p. OIBDA 152,810 131,936 15.8% 24.2% OIBDA margin 32.6 27.7 4.9 p.p. 4.9 p.p. Income from continuing operations 69,351 41,040 69.0% 82.3% Income from continuing operations per share basic 0.18 0.11 66.9% 81.9% Income from continuing operations per share diluted 0.18 0.10 84.4% 101.1%

(1) Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs.

Teleconference and Audio Webcast Details

CME will host a teleconference and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. New York time (2 p.m. London and 3 p.m. Prague time). The audio webcast and teleconference will refer to presentation slides which will be available on CME's website at www.cme.net prior to the call.

To access the teleconference, U.S. and international callers may dial +1-647-689-5402 ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference ID 6647416. The conference call will also be audio webcasted via www.cme.net. It can be heard on iPads, iPhones and a range of devices supporting Android and Windows operating systems.

A digital audio replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the call at www.cme.net.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. For all forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy or are otherwise beyond our control and some of which might not even be anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and because our business is subject to such risks and uncertainties, actual results, our strategic plan, our financial position, results of operations and cash flows could differ materially from those described in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 as well as the following: the effect of changes in global and regional economic conditions; the effect of ending the quantitative easing program implemented by the European Central Bank; the economic, political and monetary impacts of Brexit in our markets; the outcome of our strategic review and its impact on our business; the impact of changes in local tax legislation; levels of television advertising spending and the rate of development of the advertising markets in the countries in which we operate; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; the extent to which our debt service obligations and covenants may restrict our business; our exposure to additional tax liabilities as well as liabilities resulting from regulatory or legal proceedings initiated against us; our success in continuing our initiatives to diversify and enhance our revenue streams; our ability to make cost-effective investments in our television businesses, including investments in programming; our ability to develop and acquire necessary programming and attract audiences; and changes in the political and regulatory environments where we operate and in the application of relevant laws and regulations.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive. For a more detailed description of these uncertainties and other factors, please see the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-looking Statements" sections in CME's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 17, 2019.

We make available free of charge on our website at www.cme.net our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file such material with, or furnish it to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that we may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and posts to the Investors section of our website, www.cme.net. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to communicate important information about CME and our operations. Information that we post on our website could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers and others interested in CME to review the information we post at www.cme.net.

CME is a media and entertainment company operating leading businesses in five Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population of approximately 45 million people. CME's operations broadcast 30 television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV International and PRO TV Chisinau), the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza, Markíza International, Doma and Dajto) and Slovenia (POP TV, Kanal A, Brio, Oto and Kino). CME is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CETV".

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ 000's, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net revenues 138,851 137,038 Operating expenses: Content costs 58,962 60,910 Other operating costs 13,274 13,260 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,245 8,202 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 2,029 2,216 Cost of revenues 82,510 84,588 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,558 30,253 Operating income 30,783 22,197 Interest expense (8,037 (9,977 Other non-operating (expense) income, net (3,963 1,574 Income before tax 18,783 13,794 Provision for income taxes (5,261 (3,185 Income from continuing operations 13,522 10,609 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 57,882 Net income 13,522 68,491 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 223 80 Net income attributable to CME Ltd. 13,745 68,571 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Continuing operations basic 0.04 0.03 Continuing operations diluted 0.04 0.03 Discontinued operations basic 0.15 Discontinued operations diluted 0.15 Attributable to CME Ltd. basic 0.04 0.18 Attributable to CME Ltd. diluted 0.04 0.18 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000's): Basic 264,833 263,829 Diluted 266,529 264,940

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ 000's, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net revenues 469,009 475,655 Operating expenses: Content costs 199,678 219,337 Other operating costs 40,328 41,929 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 24,625 25,150 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 6,336 6,839 Cost of revenues 270,967 293,255 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,160 85,605 Operating income 118,882 96,795 Interest expense (24,014 (40,206 Other non-operating expense, net (4,823 (1,144 Income before tax 90,045 55,445 Provision for income taxes (20,694 (14,405 Income from continuing operations 69,351 41,040 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 60,548 Net income 69,351 101,588 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 111 274 Net income attributable to CME Ltd. 69,462 101,862 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Continuing operations basic 0.18 0.11 Continuing operations diluted 0.18 0.10 Discontinued operations basic 0.18 Discontinued operations diluted 0.17 Attributable to CME Ltd. basic 0.18 0.29 Attributable to CME Ltd. diluted 0.18 0.27 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000's): Basic 264,536 219,267 Diluted 265,940 255,265

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ 000's) (unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 34,154 62,031 Other current assets 245,488 312,062 Total current assets 279,642 374,093 Property, plant and equipment, net 104,553 117,604 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 933,548 984,256 Other non-current assets 21,438 12,408 Total assets 1,339,181 1,488,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 114,943 120,468 Current portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements 6,063 5,545 Other current liabilities 24,285 13,679 Total current liabilities 145,291 139,692 Long-term debt and other financing arrangements 581,101 782,685 Other non-current liabilities 78,207 67,293 Total liabilities 804,599 989,670 Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 269,370 269,370 EQUITY Common Stock 20,288 20,228 Additional paid-in capital 2,006,150 2,003,518 Accumulated deficit (1,508,614 (1,578,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (253,159 (216,650 Total CME Ltd. shareholders' equity 264,665 229,020 Noncontrolling interests 547 301 Total equity 265,212 229,321 Total liabilities and equity 1,339,181 1,488,361

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (US$ 000's) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash generated from continuing operating activities 167,973 93,762 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (15,619 (15,027 Net cash used in continuing financing activities (176,098 (180,751 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 105,127 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (4,133 (2,382 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,877 729 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest (including guarantee fees) 16,955 29,827 Cash paid for Guarantee Fees previously paid in kind 27,328 Cash paid for Guarantee Fees that previously could be paid in kind 812 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 29,103 23,499 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Accretion on Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 4,777

Segment Data

We manage our business on a geographical basis, with five reporting segments: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. These segments reflect how CME Ltd.'s operating performance is evaluated by our chief operating decision makers, who we have identified as our co-Chief Executive Officers, how operations are managed by segment managers, and the structure of our internal financial reporting.

We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. Intersegment revenues and profits have been eliminated in consolidation.

Below are tables showing our net revenues and OIBDA by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

(US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) 2019 2018 % Act % Lfl (1) Net revenues Bulgaria 16,062 16,348 (1.7 3.2 57,962 59,208 (2.1 4.1 Czech Republic 46,857 45,489 3.0 8.9 161,552 158,051 2.2 9.4 Romania 39,684 41,128 (3.5 3.3 126,856 136,683 (7.2 0.6 Slovak Republic 22,146 20,867 6.1 11.7 70,791 70,590 0.3 6.8 Slovenia 14,368 13,586 5.8 11.2 54,494 53,483 1.9 8.5 Intersegment revenues (266 (380 NM (2) NM (2) (2,646 (2,360 NM (2) NM (2) Total net revenues 138,851 137,038 1.3 7.3 469,009 475,655 (1.4 5.7

(US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Act % Lfl (1) 2019 2018 % Act % Lfl (1) OIBDA Bulgaria 2,430 4,481 (45.8 (43.1 16,439 13,084 25.6 32.6 Czech Republic 17,505 15,388 13.8 21.0 64,745 59,009 9.7 17.2 Romania 16,941 15,607 8.5 16.0 59,717 58,696 1.7 10.2 Slovak Republic 7,071 5,032 40.5 48.2 17,355 10,041 72.8 83.0 Slovenia 3,816 2,158 76.8 86.2 14,960 12,010 24.6 32.8 Elimination (7 (15 NM (2) NM (2) 17 18 NM (2) NM (2) Total Operating Segments 47,756 42,651 12.0 18.9 173,233 152,858 13.3 21.5 Corporate (6,345 (6,884 7.8 3.0 (20,423 (20,922 2.4 (4.3 Total OIBDA 41,411 35,767 15.8 23.2 152,810 131,936 15.8 24.2

(1) Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. (2) Number is not meaningful.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow. We believe that each of these metrics is useful to investors for the reasons outlined below. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, US GAAP financial measures.

We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. We believe OIBDA is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful representation of our performance, as it excludes certain items that do not impact either our cash flows or the operating results of our operations. OIBDA and unlevered free cash flow are also used as components in determining management bonuses.

OIBDA includes amortization and impairment of program rights and is calculated as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairments of assets and certain unusual or infrequent items that are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating our performance. Our key performance measure of the efficiency of our consolidated operations and our segments is OIBDA margin. We define OIBDA margin as the ratio of OIBDA to net revenues.

Following a repricing of our Guarantee Fees in March 2017 and April 2018, we pay interest and related Guarantee Fees on our outstanding indebtedness in cash. In addition to this obligation to pay Guarantee Fees in cash, we expect to use cash generated by the business to pay certain Guarantee Fees that were previously paid in kind. These cash payments are all reflected in free cash flow; accordingly we believe unlevered free cash flow, defined as free cash flow before cash payments for interest and Guarantee Fees, best illustrates the cash generated by our operations when comparing periods. We define free cash flow as net cash generated from continuing operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of disposals of property, plant and equipment and excluding the cash impact of certain unusual or infrequent items that are not included in costs charged in arriving at OIBDA because they are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating performance. For additional information regarding our business segments, see Item 1, Note 19, "Segment Data" in our Form 10-Q.

While our reporting currency is the dollar, our consolidated revenues and costs are divided across a range of European currencies and CME Ltd.'s function currency is the Euro. Given the significant movement of the currencies in the markets in which we operate against the dollar, we believe that it is useful to provide percentage movements based on actual percentage movements ("% Act"), which includes the effect of foreign exchange, as well as like-for-like percentage movements ("% Lfl"). The like-for-like percentage movement references reflect the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. Since the difference between like-for-like and actual percentage movements is solely the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, our discussion in this release includes constant currency percentage movements in order to highlight those factors influencing operational performance. The incremental impact of foreign exchange rates is presented in the tables accompanying such analysis.

(US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income 30,783 22,197 118,882 96,795 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,245 8,202 24,625 25,150 Amortization of intangible assets 2,029 2,216 6,336 6,839 Other (1) 354 3,152 2,967 3,152 Total OIBDA 41,411 35,767 152,810 131,936

(US$ 000's) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 Net cash generated from continuing operating activities 167,973 93,762 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals (15,619 (15,027 Other (1) 1,242 Free cash flow 153,596 78,735 Cash paid for interest (including mandatory cash-pay guarantee fees) 16,955 29,827 Cash paid for Guarantee Fees previously paid in kind 27,328 Cash paid for Guarantee Fees that previously could be paid in kind 812 Unlevered free cash flow from continuing operating activities 170,551 136,702

(1) Other items in 2019 reflects costs related to the previously announced plan to review strategic alternatives. Other items in 2018 reflects the non-cash expense related to the accelerated vesting of RSUs with performance conditions in accordance with the terms of the corresponding award agreement following the completion of sale of the Company's Croatian operations on such date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005985/en/

Contacts:

For additional information, please visit www.cme.net or contact:

Mark Kobal

Head of Investor Relations

Central European Media Enterprises

+420 242 465 576

mark.kobal@cme.net