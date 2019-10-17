Elekta Unity MR-Linac Receives Innovation Award from the Institute of Physics

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announces that its Elekta Unity magnetic resonance radiation therapy (MR/RT) system has been awarded the Institute of Physics (IOP) Business Innovation Award 2019. The IOP Business Awards are the only awards recognizing companies in the UK and Ireland that have built success on the innovative application of physics. The Award is a tremendous mark of recognition that the recipient company is at the cutting edge of physics and business.

"We are honored to have received this prestigious award, which recognizes the technological tour-de-force that was achieved through the integration of high-field MR imaging and advanced linear accelerator technologies," said Richard Hausmann, President and CEO, Elekta. "Elekta Unity was designed to help cancer care teams deliver radiation therapy with unsurpassed visual confidence and to enable real-time personalization of cancer radiation therapy. Initial data from clinical sites around the world that are using Elekta Unity to treat patients indicate that we have achieved this critical objective. I thank the members of the Elekta MR-Linac Consortium for the groundbreaking contributions they made to the technologic development of Elekta Unity."

Elekta Unity combines a best-in-class linear accelerator with a high-field 1.5T MRI scanner and breakthrough real-time dose replanning software that are fully integrated to enable online adaptive radiotherapy and real-time target monitoring. It offers real-time personalization through visualization of the treatment field with sub-millimeter resolution in five different ways; enabling instantaneous reaction to daily changes in anatomy; and allowing clinicians to see the tumor in three planes while treating the tumor with stereotactic precision. This transforms care by offering the potential to reduce treatment margins with more certainty, expanding the treatment options available to patients and opening the door to assessing tumor response early in treatment.

Mr. Hausmann added, "This award underscores Elekta's innovative spirit and ability to fuse its passion for cutting edge science with its fifty-year commitment to improving patient outcomes."

Elekta Unity is CE-marked and 510(k) cleared. Not commercially available in all markets. Diffusion weighted imaging (DWI) is CE-marked for brain application imaging and pending FDA 510(k). Intended for imaging purposes.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About Unity

Elekta Unity is a state-of-the art MR-linac that is defining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time high resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care. Unity combines a Philips high-field 1.5T MRI scanner with a best-in-class 7MV linear accelerator and breakthrough online dose replanning software that are fully integrated to enable adaptive radiotherapy and real-time target monitoring.

About the Institute of Physics (IOP)

The Institute of Physics (IOP) is the professional body and learned society for physics in the UK and Ireland. It seeks to raise public awareness and understanding of physics and support the development of a diverse and inclusive physics community. As a charity, the IOP's mission is to ensure that physics delivers on its exceptional potential to benefit society.

