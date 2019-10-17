Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), through its subsidiary BS|Energy, has been awarded the concessions for the electricity and gas grids for the City of Braunschweig, Germany. Starting January 1, 2021, BS|Energy will ensure the safe operation of the city's electricity and gas networks for a period of 20 years and a cumulated revenue estimated at EUR 2.6 billion.

Within the framework of the contract, awarded following a call to tender, around 500 employees will be operating more than 2,960 km of electricity network and 1,140 km gas network, to ensure the safe operation of electricity and gas networks as well as efficiency, affordability and best-in-class consumer service and convenience while respecting the highest environmental standards. Next to operation, the concession contract comprises the construction, maintenance, management engineering of the grid.

The network management includes the modernization of electricity and gas networks based on decentralized supply and neighborhood concepts, the integration of renewable energy plants and grid-side promotion of the expansion of electromobility in the city of Braunschweig. BS|Energy not only will ensure a best-value supply of electricity and gas, but will also digitize its offers and extend its use of digital media for customer interaction. Moreover, BS|ENERGY committed itself to implementing a state-of-the-art maintenance concept that includes software solutions like asset simulation. With regard to grid technology, BS|ENERGY will be developing smart grids and contributing to R&D projects focusing on power-to-X solutions which support the German energy turnaround.

Concerning its own energy consumption, BS|ENERGY will conduct regular audits and implement an energy management system to further optimize its energy efficiency. For promoting e-mobility, BS|ENERGY committed itself to invest a for the period from 2021 to 2026 for the charging infrastructure in the city of Braunschweig. Moreover, BS|ENERGY intends to increase the number of vehicles with alternative fuels (electricity, gas, and hybrid) to achieve a share of 100% as for its corporate fleet used for grid operation.

The two contracts for the electricity and gas networks have an average annual turnover of EUR 100 million for electricity and EUR 30 million for gas. The cumulated total turnover over the term of the contract amounts to approximately EUR 2.6 billion.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005983/en/

Contacts:

Group Media Relations

Laurent Obadia Sandrine Guendoul

Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 42 16

sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com

Germany Media Relations

Martina Rauch

Tel. +49 030 206 29 56 72

martina.rauch@veolia.com

Analysts Investors

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com