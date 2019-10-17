C2D Services and Former Quebec Premier Meet With Lebanese Decision-makers

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accompanied by the former Premier of Quebec, a delegation from Canadian consulting firm C2D Services were pleased to meet with Lebanese elected officials and businesspeople, including the Prime Minister of Lebanon, during a trade mission to Beirut during the week of October 14, 2019.

Since 2011, C2D Services has supported institutions and organizations in the conduct of significant reforms in sectors of economic growth and with information and communications technology (ICT) and education and training, as well as providing project management assistance.

The mission team was made up of senior consultant Philippe Couillard, who served as Quebec's 31st Premier, C2D Services managing partners Lucie Lalancette and Philippe Dadour and the company's international business development manager, Olivier Bertin-Mahieux. Meetings with the Minister of Education and Higher Education and the Minister of the Environment have been scheduled.

"C2D Services wants to collaborate on developing and implementing institutional and economic reforms within Lebanon," said Dadour. "Couillard's public administration expertise enables us to offer a wide range of reform support services."

Trained as a doctor, Couillard first served as Quebec's Health and Social Services Minister from 2003 to 2008 before he was elected to lead the Quebec Liberal Party, finally serving as Premier from 2014 to 2018. With his contribution, C2D Services has expanded its range of public reform, stakeholder engagement and financing structure support services to include the health and environment sectors.

Couillard himself has a strong interest in increasing the influence of Quebec's expertise: "By joining C2D in its business development mission to Lebanon, I want to further promote Quebec know-how, which ranks among the best in the world. C2D Service's areas of expertise, including the seamless implementation of tax and education systems as well as projects in the health and environmental sectors, have a special importance to me."

"This mission was an opportunity to meet a number of partners who will play an essential role in the success of innovative projects to come," added Lalancette. "C2D Services acts as a catalyst with the technical expertise to make transformations happen by working strategically to engage national and international organizations."

With regard to the mission, C2D Services would like to thank the Consulate General of Lebanon in Montreal and Embassy of Canada to Lebanon for their support.

About C2D Services

Founded in 2011, C2D Services is a Canadian consulting firm dedicated to international development and based in Montreal. It mainly operates in the sectors of economic growth, information and communications technology (ICT), education and training and project management assistance.

C2D Services supports institutions and organizations in the conduct of significant reforms and in the optimization of their systems and practises, in light of development goals and measurable results, using innovative strategies and coaching through change.

The C2D Services team is formed of 75 permanent members of staff and specialized consultants who have played active roles in over 80 projects over nine years in more than 30 countries, the majority of which are located in Africa, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.

