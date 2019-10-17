KR1 plc - Notice of AGM

17 October 2019

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 10.00 am on 12 November 2019 at 4th Floor, Queen Victoria House, 41-43 Victoria Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 2LF is being sent to shareholders in the Company today.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Contact Details:

KR1 plc

Simon Nicol

Tel: 01624 676 716

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Tel: 020 7469 0930