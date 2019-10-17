Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
17.10.2019 | 08:04
(28 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

KR1 plc - Notice of AGM

KR1 plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 16

17 October 2019

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 10.00 am on 12 November 2019 at 4th Floor, Queen Victoria House, 41-43 Victoria Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 2LF is being sent to shareholders in the Company today.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Contact Details:

KR1 plc

Simon Nicol

Tel: 01624 676 716

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Tel: 020 7469 0930


© 2019 PR Newswire