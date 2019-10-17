October 17, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Relais Group Oyj shares (short name: RELAIS) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to the Consumer Goods sector. Relais Group is the 45th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2019. Relais Group is an importer and technical wholesaler that actively develops its vehicle electrical equipment and spare parts business operations in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Relais creates added value for its customers by offering vehicle electrical equipment, spare parts and specialist services throughout the life cycle of vehicles in a reliable, efficient and timely manner. As a strongly growth-oriented company, Relais aims to be an industry forerunner in the vehicle life cycle enhancement business. The reported net sales of Relais Group amounted to EUR 72.5 million in 2018 and, illustrating the impact of Relais' acquisition of ABR and Huzells in May 2019, the pro forma net sales of Relais Group amounted to EUR 119 million in 2018. The company employs more than 260 people in five countries. For more information: https://relais.fi/en/ "We are delighted by the interest investors have shown in our listing. Relais is a profitable and highly growth-oriented company that creates value for its customers in the field of spare parts and equipment resale for the full duration of a vehicle's lifecycle. Our goal is to double our turnover in five years, both organically and through acquisitions. Listing will help us implement our strong growth strategy. We want to thank all of our new shareholders for their trust - let's keep together the wheels of society turning!", says Relais Group's CEO Arni Ekholm. "We welcome Relais Group to Nasdaq First North," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate the company on the completion of its very successful IPO which is the largest IPO in Helsinki so far this year, and we look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Relais Group Plc has appointed Evli Bank Plc as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. 