

Ultra-compact BEV

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will display its new, production-ready Ultra-compact BEV (battery electric vehicle) at the FUTURE EXPO special exhibition of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show ahead of the vehicle's planned commercial launch in Japan in 2020. The next-generation mobility solution is designed to provide short-distance mobility while limiting impact on the environment."We want to create a mobility solution that can support Japan's ageing society and provide freedom of movement to people at all stages of life," said Akihiro Yanaka, Head of Development. "With the Ultra-compact BEV, we are proud to offer customers a vehicle that not only allows for greater autonomy, but also requires less space, creates less noise and limits environmental impact."The ultra-compact, two-seater BEV is specifically designed to meet the daily mobility needs of customers who make regular, short-distance trips such as the elderly, newly licensed drivers, or business-people visiting local customers. It can be driven a range of approximately 100 km on a single charge, reach a maximum speed of 60 km/h, and features an extremely short turning radius.Toyota is also pairing its planned 2020 launch of the Ultra-compact BEV with a new business model that aims to promote the wider adoption of battery electric vehicles in general. This includes examining every step of the battery's life, from manufacture through sale, resale or re-use, and recycling to maximize its value. In the near term, Toyota will focus on expanded leasing initiatives designed to recapture used batteries for evaluation and re-use as appropriate in pre-owned vehicles, as service parts, or even in non-automobile applications. Toyota is also developing peripheral services for battery electric vehicles such as recharging stations and insurance.In addition, Toyota is exploring applications for its compact, short-distance BEVs beyond individual mobility. For example, the ultra-compact BEV in particular is well-suited to meet the mobility needs of municipalities working to create safe, unrestricted, and environmentally-friendly transportation options in urban or mountainous communities. To date, Toyota is already engaged with approximately 100 corporate and government partners to explore new transportation models that would include BEVs such as the Ultra-compact BEV, and is in ongoing discussions with others.Toyota's Ultra-compact BEV will be exhibited at the FUTURE EXPO special exhibition of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show from October 24 to November 4 along with the "Ultra-compact BEV Concept Model for Business", previously introduced on June 7, 2019. In addition, ticketed Tokyo Motor Show attendees will be able to experience a range of Toyota's ultra-compact BEV mobility solutions at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show OPEN ROAD exhibit. The Toyota i-ROAD and three different Walking Area BEVs will be available for test rides along the 1.5 km long path connecting Aomi and Ariake.Toyota's BEVs: Types & Main FeaturesUltra-compact BEV Concept Model for BusinessDesigned for business applications that include repeated short-distance trips and parking, the Ultra-compact BEV Concept Model for Business serves as a "mobile office" with three modes to support traveling, working and taking breaks using the vehicle.Walking Area BEV Standing TypeThe Walking Area BEV Standing Type can be used for patrolling, conducting security checks or carrying heavy equipment around large facilities such as airports or factories.Walking Area BEV Seated TypeThe Walking Area BEV Seated Type provides mobility for people who are handling large amounts of luggage, or who may have difficulty walking.Walking Area BEV Wheelchair-linked TypeThe Walking Area BEV Wheelchair-linked Type connects to manual wheelchairs by providing motorized power to them for use at large facilities and tourist locations.Toyota i-ROADThe Toyota i-ROAD is a short-distance mobility solution that combines the size of a motorcycle with improved stability to support last-mile urban commuting or tourism.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.