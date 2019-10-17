Wirecard Powers New Swiss Post China Cross-border e-commerce Marketplace

- Wirecard has integrated Chinese payment methods into Swiss Post's "Your Gateway to China" service

- In the future, the service will be available to thousands of merchants in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is providing the payment solution for Swiss Post's "Your Gateway to China" service. Thanks to the "Your Gateway to China" service, Swiss retailers can easily offer their products directly to Chinese consumers through major virtual marketplaces. Swiss Post offers Swiss small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) everything they need to open up to new markets, including market entry consulting, logistics and customs clearance, as well as links to local marketplaces. A wide range of quality Swiss products and well-known brands are already available on the virtual marketplaces. Wirecard processes all transactions carried out with leading Chinese payment methods on behalf of Swiss Post.

According to Statista, the Chinese e-commerce market is a global leader, with an estimated gross merchandise volume of EUR 4.1 trillion in 2019. Cross-border shopping has also played a key role in China's e-commerce boom: the gross merchandise volume of China's import e-commerce market reached EUR 14 billion in 2017, and that figure is expected to hit EUR 44.7 billion by 2021. The top purchase categories in this segment are food, beauty products, and fashion.

"We are very pleased about our international cooperation with Swiss Post," commented Marion Laewe, VP Sales Retail at Wirecard. "We want to offer buyers and sellers simple and convenient checkout processes, no matter where they are. This collaboration is another development in cross-border e-commerce that we look forward to introducing in other regions in the near future."

"Wirecard complements our overall solution and ensures an optimal shopping experience by incorporating the Alipay and WeChat Pay payment methods that are preferred by Chinese customers," added Luigi Pezzuto, Head of PostLogistics International at Swiss Post. "Our offer to connect companies more effectively with the Chinese B2C market is an attractive proposition not only for Swiss companies. We are therefore considering offering this service to companies from all over the DACH region to enter the Chinese market."

Watch the video "Connecting to China with Swiss Post and Wirecard" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9nmehc1GI&feature=youtu.be

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About "Your Gateway to China" service by Swiss Post:

With this comprehensive solution, Swiss Post is making it easier for companies to enter the Chinese market. On one hand, with a presence in the most important marketplaces such as Tmall Global and WeChat, and on the other by handling all logistics, including import and final delivery to China. The offering comprises five modularly combinable service components, which are adapted to the Chinese market and the resources of smaller providers in the B2C market. For more information visit: www.swisspost.ch/china

