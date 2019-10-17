InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), and CX global leader Ipsos, are proud to announce the selection of their client, Crystal Ski Holidays, market leader within the ski industry, as a finalist in the Best Use of Voice of the Customer (VOC) category of the Engage Awards 2019-the only customer and employee engagement industry awards in the UK.

Over the last two years, with the support of Ipsos and InMoment and the successful implementation of its VOC programme, Crystal Ski Holidays has transformed itself into a customer-centric business. The company has demonstrated the effectiveness and sustainability of its programme through its embedded processes and tools, becoming a daily habit and routine for all team members.

"We are delighted to be a finalist in the Best Use of Voice of the Customer category of these prestigious awards," said Gemma Moret from Crystal Ski Holidays. "Being recognised as a finalist reinforces our drive in providing the greatest customer experience possible and underlines the hard work of the Crystal Ski team, as well as our partners Ipsos and InMoment, giving us priceless intelligence in understanding our customers' perspectives as they joined us on the mountain."

Joe Marshall, Managing Director of Ipsos MORI's Customer Experience division, said: "We are thrilled to have helped Crystal Ski Holidays become a finalist in these fantastic awards. The programme we co-designed will give them access to the quality insight needed to form a customer-led strategy for years to come. They can now achieve a real return on their customer experience investment."

"Crystal Ski Holidays constantly strives for excellence in not only understanding the voice of its customers, but in truly being their advocates," said Simon Fraser of InMoment. "Through leveraging InMoment's platform and the leadership of Ipsos, Crystal Ski Holidays has the tools necessary to resolve issues, alleviate pain points, and analyze both structured and unstructured data to actively listen and use customer experience data to help facilitate the best experience for each customer."

The Engage Awards, organised by Engage Business Media, encompass all areas of excellence within customer and employee engagement, with the finalists across the Awards categories spanning every single industry sector.

This year's winners will be announced in a ceremony at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel on Monday 11th November, attended by hundreds of customer and employee engagement professionals and hosted by Hugh Dennis.

