AM Best will host its annual Insurance Market Briefing Europe and Methodology Review Seminar on Tuesday, 12 November 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (GMT) at etc.venues St. Paul's in London.

John Neal, chief executive officer of Lloyd's, will deliver the keynote presentation. This year's market briefing also will offer thematic sessions on London Market distribution amid shifting trends, such as the growth of managing general agents and further broker consolidation. Insurers' investment strategies will also be examined, with a discussion on what effect the trend of increased allocations to illiquid assets could have on insurers and their credit ratings. Catrin Shi, acting managing editor, The Insurance Insider, will moderate a panel discussion with AM Best and industry expert participants on the pace of insurance and reinsurance industry innovation and the effectiveness of companies in adapting to the rapid technological change. An update on AM Best's draft innovation criteria procedure, "Scoring and Assessing Innovation," will be presented as well.

The annual afternoon seminar will review benchmarking analysis of EMEA insurers and look at what AM Best expects in terms of future methodology updates, highlighting how the rating agency is addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in the credit rating process, and how that might evolve.

To register for the briefing and seminar, or for more information, please visit www.ambest.com/events/imbeurope2019. Inquiries can be made to events@ambest.com.

