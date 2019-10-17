Buckle Your Seatbelts and Tune In to the Premiere eracing Global Competition on November 16th from Las Vegas, Nevada, Live on Twitch

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced today that the Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals, which will determine the global esports racing champion, will be held on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Logitech G Challenge Grand Finals, which will determine the global esports racing champion, will be held on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With over 11,000 drivers racing through a mix of online qualifiers and in-person wildcard competitions, eight winners of the four regional competitions in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the United States, will earn their chance to compete against the best of the best in the 2019 Grand Final of McLaren Shadow Project Season 2, with a spot on the McLaren Shadow esports team on the line.

"Logitech G has more than 20 years of passion, dedication and commitment to eracing under it's belt and this year we are upping the ante," stated Vincent Borel, general manager of gaming simulation at Logitech G. "We've found the best racers from around the world and are bringing them to Vegas to get behind the wheel of a virtual race car and compete for the ultimate prize, the opportunity to become a professional simracer. This is going to be extremely competitive and very entertaining."

The Grand Final will be globally broadcasted on the Logitech G Twitch channel, https://www.twitch.tv/logitechg, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM PDT on November 16.

"Logitech G has been a trusted partner of the McLaren Shadow Project since inception, and has allowed us to truly demonstrate that the connection between the virtual and real world of racing can be real and profound," said Mark Waller, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, McLaren Racing. "We've been hugely impressed by the new and skilled eracing talent that has come through this qualifier previously, and we look forward to seeing who emerges from the Logitech G Challenge and into the Grand Final of the McLaren Shadow Project in December."

Drivers will compete in four races, which include five to ten minutes of qualifying, and between eight to ten minute races, totaling 20 minutes of maximum racing against each other in simulation rigs fitted with the latest Logitech G gear. To find out more about the competition and where to tune in, please visit the G Challenge website.

