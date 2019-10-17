Olainfarm: Draft decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1st, 2019, at 11:00

Joint Stock Company "OLAINFARM"

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

on November 1st, 2019, at 11:00

DRAFT DECISIONS

SUBMITTED BY INITIATORS OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.

Draft decision:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of JSC "Olainfarm".

1.2. To elect the Council of JSC "Olainfarm" consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:

1) Andrejs Saveljevs;

2) Janis Buks;

3) Irina Maligina;

4) Nika Saveljeva;

5) Valentina Andrejeva.

1.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of members of the Council.

2. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

Draft decision:

2.1. To recall the members of JSC "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee.

2.2. To elect the JSC "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of two years:

1) Valentina Andrejeva;

2) Peteris Rubenis;

3) Irina Maligina.

2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.