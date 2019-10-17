Olainfarm: Draft decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1st, 2019, at 11:00

Joint Stock Company "OLAINFARM"
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
on November 1st, 2019, at 11:00
DRAFT DECISIONS
SUBMITTED BY INITIATORS OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.
Draft decision:
1.1. To recall the members of the Council of JSC "Olainfarm".
1.2. To elect the Council of JSC "Olainfarm" consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:
1) Andrejs Saveljevs;
2) Janis Buks;
3) Irina Maligina;
4) Nika Saveljeva;
5) Valentina Andrejeva.
1.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of members of the Council.
2. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.
Draft decision:
2.1. To recall the members of JSC "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee.
2.2. To elect the JSC "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of two years:
1) Valentina Andrejeva;
2) Peteris Rubenis;
3) Irina Maligina.
2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.
Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com