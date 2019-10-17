COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Hannover Re EUR750mil 20NC10

Post-Stabilisation Notice

17 October 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hannover R?ck SE

EUR750,000,000

1.125% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate 20NC10 Hybrid

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turnery, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Hannover R?ck SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2063350925 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 Description: 1.125% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate due 2039. Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

HSBC Bank plc

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.