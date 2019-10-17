Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
17.10.19
09:36 Uhr
5,320 Euro
-0,041
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,316
5,318
09:52
5,317
5,318
09:52
17.10.2019 | 09:10
(134 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Hannover Re EUR750mil 20NC10

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Hannover Re EUR750mil 20NC10

PR Newswire

London, October 17

Post-Stabilisation Notice

17 October 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hannover R?ck SE

EUR750,000,000

1.125% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate 20NC10 Hybrid

Standalone documentation

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turnery, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Hannover R?ck SE
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:XS2063350925
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 750,000,000
Description:1.125% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate due 2039.
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
HSBC Bank plc
J.P. Morgan Securities plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire