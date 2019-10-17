VersusXP allows brands to launch sweepstakes and prizing events in hours, rather than months, to leverage time-sensitive events on social media

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") which offers a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine, is announcing the launch of its VersusXP service.

VersusXP allows any company offering games or other media powered by Versus Systems to create prized campaigns as a real-time response to organic, hashtag trends and cultural moments. It's first successful campaign was launched following the FortniteBlackout on Sunday, October 13, 2019 that lasted two days.

"We did not work directly with Epic or Fortnite, but in response to the event, launched a challenge on social media that encouraged those playing the game to launch the game via a platform powered by Versus such as HP's OMEN Command Center," said Christian Miranda, Head of Accounts and Product Integration at Versus. "Once the player watched the black hole for a specific period of time, the players were entered into a sweepstakes."

The contest was shared widely online and tweeted by brands such as HP.

It is estimated that approximately 60% of the game's player base joined the challenge, and Versus continuously updated the contest to increase engagement, beginning with a "minutes watched" challenge. Versus later updated it to incorporate the act of opening the game as well. This type of game activity has never been done before.

"We live in a real-time society, where the next big thing can launch on social media and reach millions worldwide in minutes. Marketing and PR teams need tools to be able to leverage these global trends quickly," added Miranda. "A traditional sweepstakes can take months to set up - but with Versus' technology we are able to develop and launch these campaigns in a matter of hours."

VersusXP offers an array of services, including strategy and creative development, amplifying Versus' core offerings to help brands create crafted experiences that build real, long-lasting connections with hard-to-reach gamers.

