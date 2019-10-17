American Manganese Inc. Attends Canada's Battery Initiative in Toronto, Canada

AMY Invited Alongside Key Players to Discuss Natural Resource Canada's Critical Mineral Strategies

Tier-One Third Party Cathode Metal Testing on Track

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), will be attending Canada's Battery Initiative in Toronto, Canada on October 17, 2019. The Federal Government has brought together the private sector, academia, provinces and territories to discuss how Canada can seize opportunities in the battery value chain. The meeting is organized by Natural Resource Canada's Land and Mineral Sector and American Manganese was invited to attend because of the company's expertise in lithium-ion battery recycling and the battery value chain.

"It's a pleasure to discuss Canada's critical mineral strategy with the Canadian government, especially regarding battery materials," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We believe our patented closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycling technology represents an exciting opportunity for Canada to realize circular economy solutions."

Update on Tier-One Third Party Cathode Metal Testing

Following the Company's October 3, 2019 news release, the tier-one third party cathode metal testing has completed stage 1 and 2 and is well advanced on stages 3 and 4 of the RecycLiCoTM patented process, with purity results expected shortly.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

