Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2019 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.009 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38600 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 23746 EQS News ID: 891647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2019 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)