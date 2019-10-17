Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2019 / 09:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 358.4996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30285 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 23722 EQS News ID: 891599 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2019 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)