Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global leader in business cloud communications, has announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for cloud communications platforms. Vonage earned this distinction based on its API Platform and its One Vonage single, microservices architecture, as well as its status as the only company that can integrate across three of the fastest-growing enterprise segments today communications APIs, unified communications and contact centre (CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS).

"The Vonage API Platform is an integral aspect of the One Vonage communications platform, which has the powerful ability to facilitate a comprehensive suite of services to address the full breadth of enterprise communications requirements," said Courtney Munroe,Group Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "Vonage is unique in its ability to offer a scalable platform for developers and enterprises that integrates Vonage's CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS solutions all on a single stack."

The IDC MarketScape also noted that through the Vonage API Platform, Vonage has a full suite of API services and has expanded its enterprise support solutions and offers an ecosystem of ISV, SI and SaaS partners.

The report also highlighted several of Vonage's differentiating products and services that make it a natural choice as a Leader within this space:

With One Vonage, customers can consume an array of communications tools that are based on the same network foundation and support framework.

The latter is also a key focus for the Vonage API Platform. Its support solutions include the basic enterprise support portfolio, as well as features design, consulting, and configuration support to bring enterprises and its network of 825,000 registered developers up to speed on the creation of API-based applications.

The Vonage API Platform has a full range of CPaaS capabilities, including a rich portfolio of programmable voice, SMS, video, messaging and, more recently, email and its Contact Centre Toolkit, which offers APIs, SDK, and developer resources to enable omnichannel builds.

Enhanced features and management functions, including text-to-speech, two-factor authentication, conferencing, and streaming capabilities, as well as Dashboard analytics and other management and reporting features. Messaging features include short codes, two-way messaging and local numbers in 76 countries.

Through the Vonage API Platform's Partner Program, Vonage offers an ecosystem of partners and their platforms to developers, including ISVs, SIs, and SaaS companies.

"The programmable capabilities we offer enterprise customers via our API Platform is a key differentiator for us," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "With One Vonage our powerful combination of enterprise applications and programmable capabilities we are the only provider with the singular ability to offer these solutions from a single, flexible stack. We are thrilled to be named as a Leader in the debut IDC MarketScape for CPaaS, an area where we are truly leading the market."

In the IDC MarketScape report, IDC identified the leading cloud communications providers that vary in scale and scope but have been innovators over the years and have helped establish this segment. The IDC MarketScape also considered the diversity of portfolios, the size and growth of revenues, and the ability to provide a platform for developers, ISVs, and corporations (MNCs). The primary focus of this study is the ability of the platforms to facilitate the rapid development of real-time communications services that are easy to create and scalable. These platforms facilitate programmable, application programming interface-(API-) based voice and messaging to enable the creation of personalised and cost-effective agile enterprise cloud applications.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact centre and programmable communications solutions via APIs.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia.

