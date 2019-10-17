Financial Organisations Prioritising Investment in Technology Over Upskilling, Reveals Adecco

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial executives recognise that technology is key to driving their business forward, however only a few plan to significantly increase investment in upskilling their workforce to leverage this technology. This is according to a report by employment industry leader, Adecco, part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading workforce solutions partner.

The research titled, People, Technology and the Future of Upskilling, which surveyed 500 managers, directors, and business owners at SMEs, found that less than a third (28%) of the finance executives surveyed said they are currently spending or planning to spend money on upskilling their existing workforce to work alongside technology. This is compared to nearly half (47%) who say they plan to spend on software investment to improve worker productivity, and half (50%) who are focused on investing in data and research.

The research also suggests that while financial executives are not planning to invest in upskilling to align with new technology, they do recognise the importance of it for retaining staff. Financial organisations believe that the key benefits of technology for their workforce in the next three years will be that employees will be able to do their jobs more effectively (49%), and there will be increased productivity (46%).

Commenting on the results, Shelley Preston, Head of Adecco Retail, said: "With some of the most successful companies in the UK being financial institutions, it's important that they adapt their ways of working to embrace new technologies and equip their staff with the skills they need. This will help them to maintain their competitive edge against other organisations. A simple place to start is upskilling their workforce to benefit from the technology investments they're already making. The good news is that the workforce is keen to work with technology and would like to develop the right skills for doing so."

While many financial executives (75%) believe that technology will impact the types of skills their company needs in the next three years and recognise that achieving a balanced human-machine alliance is vital, most admit that due to it not being a business priority they are unable to benefit from the value that lies at the cross section of people and technology.

Preston continued: "Financial organisations that bring people and technology together have the potential to transform their business. The sector needs to wake up to this reality and commit to upskilling their workforce, in order for them to effectively deploy the technology and profit from it."

About People, Technology and the Future of Upskilling

People, Technology and the Future of Upskilling is an independent research project commissioned by Adecco and supported by Opinion Matters on the 30th April 2019 to the 8th of May 2019. The research was completed among 500 UK hiring DMs working in companies with 50-250 employees.

About the Adecco Group UK and Ireland

The Adecco Group UK&I and its brands are part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner. As a Group, we provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries - 3,100 in the UK&I - we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by eight lead brands: Adecco, Modis, Badenoch + Clark, Spring Professional, Lee Hecht Harrison, Pontoon, General Assembly and YOSS.

The Adecco Group UK&I's head office is located in London, UK. We have 10 brands, including the Adecco Group UK&I, Adecco, Ajilon, Badenoch & Clark, Modis, Office Angels, Penna, Pontoon, Roevin and Spring Technology.