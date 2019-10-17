Den 23 augusti 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i KappAhl AB (publ) ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Mellby Gård AB. Den 7 oktober 2019 offentliggjorde Mellby Gård AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att Mellby Gård AB äger och kontrollerar mer än 90 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet fullföljs. Den 15 oktober 2019 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Börsen") om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag beslutade Börsen att godkänna Bolagets ansökan om avnotering. Sista dag för handel kommer att vara den 30 oktober 2019. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen av aktierna i KappAhl (publ) (KAHL, ISIN-kod SE0010520981, orderboks-ID 33359) ska updateras. On August 23, 2019, the shares in KappAhl AB (publ) ("the Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Mellby Gård AB. On October 7, 2019, Mellby Gård AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Mellby Gård AB owns and holds more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional. On October 15, 2019, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("the Exchange") regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. On the same day the Exchange approved the Company's delisting application. The last day of trading will be on October 30, 2019. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status of the shares in KappAhl (publ) (KAHL, ISIN code SE0010520981, order book ID 33359) shall be updated. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.