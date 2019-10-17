The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 18 October 2019. Investeringsforeningen Carnegie Wealth Management is a new issuer on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN DK0061136058 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name Carnegie Wealth Management Nordiske Aktier ---------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 182574 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name CMINOA ---------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=741915