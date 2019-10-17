At the request of ZignSec AB (publ), 559016-5261, ZignSec shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from October 21, 2019. The company has a total of 13,074,250 per today's date. Short name: ZIGN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,724,250 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012930105 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 183086 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559016-5261 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 00.