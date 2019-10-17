Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy, Opel Vivaro and Vauxhall Vivaro will come in all-electric versions from 2020

Two levels of travel range will be offered: 200 kilometers or 300 kilometers 1

100% of the Groupe PSA LCV2 range and their passenger car equivalents will be electrified by 2021

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA's Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, said: "Groupe PSA is pushing ahead with the electrification of its LCV range by offering electric versions of compact vans for business and individual customers. Without compromising on features, the range will help strengthen our leadership in this segment in Europe. In 2021, our entire range of LCVs and their passenger car equivalents will be electrified."

Since 2019, all new models launched by Groupe PSA come with either all-electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The aim is for the Group's entire passenger car and LCV range to be electrified by 2025.

In an increasingly urbanized environment, Groupe PSA's new generation of compact vans has been designed around the EMP2 multi-energy platform to offer zero-CO 2 mobility for individuals (passenger car versions) and freight (commercial vehicle versions), responding in particular to the development of e-commerce activities.

Groupe PSA leads the LCV segment in Europe, with a 24.7% market share in the first half of 2019. The new all-electric offering, in both LCVs and minivan and business van versions, will address a key challenge by allowing Groupe PSA to win new market share in these segments.

The all-electric versions of the four brands' compact vans will be assembled at the Hordain plant in northern France and equipped with electric powertrains assembled at the Trémery plant in the country's east. The electric versions will offer two levels of travel range:

200 kilometers1 on the WLTP cycle equipped with a 50 kilowatt/hour battery

- 300 kilometers1 on the WLTP cycle equipped with a 75 kilowatt/hour battery

1 WLTP cycle data currently being validated.

2 LCV: light commercial vehicle.

