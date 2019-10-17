Sonion, global leader in designing and manufacturing components and solutions for hearing aids, in-ear earphones and hearables/wearables, today announced that it is now a member of the Qualcomm Extension Program and will offer the Sonion Voice Pick Up Bone Sensor on the QualcommUltra-Low Power QCC5100 Bluetooth SoC series in Q1 2020.

What if you can implement reliable voice quality and voice recognition in your application that is not hindered by surrounding noise at all? Even in the most difficult conditions: in a crowded restaurant, on the train or while listening to music. Sonion's Voice Pick Up Bone Sensor allows you to do just that! Unlike a regular MEMS microphone, it relies on bone conduction to accurately and reliably pick up one's own voice among all other sounds. The VPU Bone Sensor enables high-quality hands-free phone calls, voice commands and even real-time translation in the noisiest environments.

Manufacturers will be able to integrate the Sonion Voice Pick Up Bone Sensor quickly and cost -effectively into headphones, earbuds and hearable devices built using the Qualcomm QCC5100 Bluetooth SoC series. Sonion enables partners at various levels in the value chain to offer improved speech intelligibility. As part of Qualcomm Extension Program, Sonion can help support manufacturers develop exciting new use cases.,

To expand the possibilities of the VPU Bone Sensor, Sonion developed a strategic collaboration with Absolute Audio Labs BV (AAL), another member of the Qualcomm Extension program. "AAL's Award winning PYOUR Audio software platform supports a large variety of use cases for the VPU Bone Sensor by providing enhancements through the advanced noise suppression and frequency shaping algorithms that are embedded in our platform", says Absolute Audio Labs CEO/Founder Aernout Arends. PYOUR Audio is fully developed for Qualcomm QCC5100 Bluetooth SoC Series

