Moody's Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, announced today that it has enhanced its RiskAuthority solution to help banks prepare for the final Basel III regulatory framework.

The RiskAuthority application now offers extra functionality to address several changes in the final Basel rules, including calculations for Credit Risk, the standardized approach for measuring Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR), and the Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA). Other updates to the software support the regulatory capital treatment of securitization exposures, the leverage ratio disclosure requirements, the large exposures framework, and the output capital floor under the final Basel framework.

Using the RiskAuthority solution, banks can confidently assess the capital ratio on their risk-weighted assets, and the regulatory capital they will be required to hold under the new rules. Available globally, the award-winning RiskAuthority software can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud.

RiskAuthority is part of the Moody's Analytics RiskFoundation Suite, which also includes the RiskConfidence ALM and impairment system, Regulatory Reporting Module, and Scenario Analyzer. These award-winning, industry-recognized solutions are cloud-enabled, and can be deployed in public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. The RiskFoundation suite is also supported by Moody's Analytics Upgrade Services-a new offering designed to help clients migrate to new on-premise and cloud-enabled versions of the Moody's Analytics solutions as quickly and easily as possible.

"The latest release of the RiskAuthority software helps banks address the final Basel III framework while offering an integrated solution for their overall regulatory reporting needs," said Yannick Fessler, Senior Director, Banking RegTech Product Management at Moody's Analytics. "Our regulatory solutions are used by nearly 150 financial institutions globally for Basel I, II, and III risk management, and these latest enhancements reflect our commitment to helping banks address their compliance challenges."

Earlier this year, Moody's Analytics launched Banking Cloud Credit Risk, a cloud-native regulatory calculation and reporting engine. Available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, the tool helps banks stay up-to-date with the latest regulatory requirements, including the final Basel rules.

