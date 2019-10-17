YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Secures Funds From Main Sponsor to Create New Immersive Exhibition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC PINK:YDRMF) (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to create a new immersive exhibition with Getnet, a company part of the Santander Bank group, as the main sponsor. The new exhibition, created and designed by YDreams Global team, is called "Tarsila for Kids" and is inspired by the work of Tarsila do Amaral, one of Brazil's most renowned painters.

"Tarsila for Kids" is an immersive and sensory exhibition about the work of the modernist painter, from a child's perspective. It creates a unique opportunity for children to learn through experience about the universe of one of the most well-known painters in Brazil.

The exhibition, co-created by Tarsila do Amaral, grandniece of the artist, and Patricia Engel Secco, author of children's books, invites children and their families to dive into the artist's imagination of beings, colors and shapes. It will be open to the public for four months at the Farol Santander (Santander Lighthouse) building, one of São Paulo's tallest skyscrapers and home to one of the most important cultural centers of the city.

Developed in a modular way, the areas were designed to occupy a space of approximately 7,500 square feet. The project hosts 7 areas that present the endless creativity of Tarsila do Amaral through sensory technology, immersive scenarios and integrated narratives.

"We have been working on this project for a while and would like to thank Getnet and Museu ao Céu Aberto for the partnership and for believing in our dreams. Tarsila is one of the most celebrated modernist artists in the world and her work has a lot to teach and instigate us. We hope that her art and our technology can help to inspire this new generation and create an important discussion," stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global and co-creator of the exhibition.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX-V:YDX) (www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has 6 arenas in the United States, 4 being built in Canada, 3 in Brazil and 2 being installed in the UK. The product is being offered to Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America and Europe.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

