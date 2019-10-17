The "EU Dog And Cat Food Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the dog and cat food market in the European Union amounted to $12.1B in 2018, surging by 3.6% against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +1.1% over the period from 2008 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed over the period under review.

The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2013 when the market value increased by 8.1% year-to-year. In that year, the dog and cat food market attained its peak level of $12.6B. From 2014 to 2018, the growth of the dog and cat food market remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of dog and cat food consumption in 2018 were the UK (1.5M tonnes), France (1.3M tonnes) and Germany (1.3M tonnes), together accounting for 45% of total consumption. Spain, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium, Romania and Hungary lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 42%.

From 2008 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of dog and cat food consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Romania, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest dog and cat food markets in the European Union were the UK ($2.7B), France ($2.3B) and Germany ($2B), together accounting for 57% of the total market. These countries were followed by Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Hungary, Portugal and Romania, which together accounted for a further 32%.

The countries with the highest levels of dog and cat food per capita consumption in 2018 were Sweden (32 kg per person), Portugal (31 kg per person) and Hungary (25 kg per person).

From 2008 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of dog and cat food per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Romania, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by increasing demand for dog and cat food in the European Union, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. Market performance is forecast to retain its current trend pattern, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +1.1% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 9.6M tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

In 2018, the production of dog and cat food in the European Union stood at 9.8M tonnes, flattening at the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.8% from 2008 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 4.1% against the previous year. Over the period under review, dog and cat food production attained its peak figure volume at 9.8M tonnes in 2017, leveling off in the following year.

In value terms, dog and cat food production amounted to $13.1B in 2018 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +1.4% from 2008 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when production volume increased by 13% against the previous year. In that year, dog and cat food production attained its peak level of $13.6B. From 2014 to 2018, dog and cat food production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports in the EU

In 2018, the amount of dog and cat food exported in the European Union amounted to 5.5M tonnes, increasing by 2.9% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the period from 2008 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 when exports increased by 9% against the previous year. The volume of exports peaked in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.

In value terms, dog and cat food exports stood at $9.2B in 2018. The total exports indicated a strong expansion from 2008 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the last decade. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, dog and cat food exports increased by +29.5% against 2015 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 with an increase of 16% year-to-year. Over the period under review, dog and cat food exports reached their maximum in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

Imports in the EU

The imports totaled 4.6M tonnes in 2018, surging by 2.7% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% over the period from 2008 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2012 with an increase of 8.1% y-o-y. Over the period under review, dog and cat food imports attained their peak figure in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.

In value terms, dog and cat food imports totaled $7.7B in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.6% from 2008 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2017 when imports increased by 14% against the previous year. Over the period under review, dog and cat food imports reached their peak figure in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product for Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends and Insights into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production by Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2018

8.2 Imports by Country

8.3 Import Prices by Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2018

9.2 Exports by Country

9.3 Export Prices by Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ug5mf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005342/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900