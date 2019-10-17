The "EU Exercise Books Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the exercise book market in the European Union amounted to $427M in 2018, growing by 1.9% against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, exercise book consumption, however, continues to indicate a slight decline. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 9.6% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the exercise book market reached its maximum level at $540M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption failed to regain its momentum.

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Depressed by shrinking demand for exercise books in the European Union, the market is expected to continue its downward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to contract with an anticipated CAGR of -0.2% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to depress the market volume to 195K tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

In 2018, the production of exercise books in the European Union stood at 201K tonnes, picking up by 7.9% against the previous year. Overall, exercise book production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 13% year-to-year. The volume of exercise book production peaked at 211K tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, exercise book production stood at $367M in 2018 estimated in export prices. Overall, exercise book production, however, continues to indicate a moderate contraction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when production volume increased by 5.2% year-to-year. The level of exercise book production peaked at $483M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.

Exports in the EU

The exports stood at 60K tonnes in 2018, growing by 3.6% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of 14% year-to-year. Over the period under review, exercise book exports attained their maximum in 2018 and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, exercise book exports totaled $134M in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.1% over the period from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 with an increase of 12% year-to-year. In that year, exercise book exports reached their peak of $138M. From 2015 to 2018, the growth of exercise book exports failed to regain its momentum.

Imports in the EU

In 2018, approx. 57K tonnes of exercise books were imported in the European Union; approximately reflecting the previous year. Overall, exercise book imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 11% year-to-year. In that year, exercise book imports reached their peak of 61K tonnes. From 2009 to 2018, the growth of exercise book imports failed to regain its momentum.

In value terms, exercise book imports totaled $126M in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.5% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 19% year-to-year. Over the period under review, exercise book imports reached their maximum at $134M in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, imports failed to regain their momentum.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview Of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry

7.1 Production Volume And Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed

8.1 Imports From 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed

9.1 Exports From 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles Of Major Producers

The Largest Producers On The Market And Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6fiqv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005360/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900