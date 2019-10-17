The "EU Prepared Baking Powders Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the prepared baking powder market in the European Union amounted to $193M in 2018.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Over the period under review, prepared baking powder consumption, however, continues to indicate a mild decrease. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of 13% year-to-year. The level of prepared baking powder consumption peaked at $241M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption failed to regain its momentum.

Consumption By Country in the EU

Austria (17K tonnes) remains the largest prepared baking powder consuming country in the European Union, comprising approx. 28% of total consumption. Moreover, prepared baking powder consumption in Austria exceeded the figures recorded by the region's second-largest consumer, Greece (6.5K tonnes), threefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Poland (5.2K tonnes), with an 8.5% share.

From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume in Austria totaled +1.0%. In other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Greece (-0.3% per year) and Poland (-3.4% per year).

In value terms, Italy ($59M), Austria ($30M) and France ($24M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, with a combined 59% share of the total market. These countries were followed by Greece, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 33%.

In 2018, the highest levels of prepared baking powder per capita consumption was registered in Austria (1,932 kg per 1000 persons), followed by Greece (585 kg per 1000 persons), the Netherlands (178 kg per 1000 persons) and Belgium (175 kg per 1000 persons), while the world average per capita consumption of prepared baking powder was estimated at 121 kg per 1000 persons.

In Austria, prepared baking powder per capita consumption remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2018. In other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Greece (-0.2% per year) and the Netherlands (+11.3% per year).

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by increasing demand for prepared baking powder in the European Union, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven years. Market performance is forecast to accelerate, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +2.0% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 71K tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

The prepared baking powder production stood at 70K tonnes in 2018, stabilizing at the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.9% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2015 with an increase of 13% against the previous year. In that year, prepared baking powder production reached its peak volume of 70K tonnes. From 2016 to 2018, prepared baking powder production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, prepared baking powder production totaled $196M in 2018 estimated in export prices. In general, prepared baking powder production continues to indicate a slight decline. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when production volume increased by 8.9% y-o-y. The level of prepared baking powder production peaked at $246M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.

Exports in the EU

In 2018, the amount of prepared baking powders exported in the European Union totaled 21K tonnes, picking up by 17% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% over the period from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when exports increased by 17% against the previous year. In that year, prepared baking powder exports reached their peak and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, prepared baking powder exports amounted to $53M in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +3.6% over the period from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 19% y-o-y. Over the period under review, prepared baking powder exports attained their peak figure in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.

Imports in the EU

In 2018, approx. 12K tonnes of prepared baking powders were imported in the European Union; lowering by -6.3% against the previous year. Overall, prepared baking powder imports continue to indicate a slight decrease. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of 18% y-o-y. Over the period under review, prepared baking powder imports reached their maximum at 14K tonnes in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2018, imports failed to regain their momentum.

In value terms, prepared baking powder imports stood at $30M in 2018. Overall, prepared baking powder imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when imports increased by 23% against the previous year. Over the period under review, prepared baking powder imports reached their peak figure at $37M in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview Of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry

7.1 Production Volume And Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed

8.1 Imports From 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed

9.1 Exports From 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles Of Major Producers

The Largest Producers On The Market And Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

