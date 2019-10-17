Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently awarded by Michael Forbes with a certificate of honor celebrating Allied Wallet Africa's contributions to Africa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005081/en/

Allied Wallet's certificate of achievement from Forbes' Best of Africa was awarded to Founder Dr. Andy Khawaja. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet and its CEO Dr. Andy Khawaja were recognized at a recent event in New York City on September 27th, 2019. Michael Forbes congratulated Dr. Khawaja for his achievements in "connecting Africa with the world."

"I feel very honored to be recognized by Forbes for our work in Africa, but I must say this is only the beginning," said Andy Khawaja, "…we have so much to bring new capabilities, new opportunities to boost entrepreneurship in the region."

Allied Wallet is partnering with several influential individuals to bring state-of-the-art digital payment technology to over one billion people in Africa.

"We're excited to connect the people of Africa and promote a new avenue of growth and business in the region," Dr. Khawaja added.

Dr. Andy Khawaja was presented with a certificate that was stamped and sealed by Forbes, naming Allied Wallet an 'Outstanding Leader in Africa' for 2019.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005081/en/

Contacts:

A.J. Almeda

E-mail: aalmeda@alliedwallet.com

United States: (310) 424-5495