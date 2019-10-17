Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim has placed an NBT System to Epworth Clinic, Australia

Press Release, Helsinki, 17 October 2019 at 1.00pm (EEST)

Nexstim has placed an NBT System to Epworth Clinic, Australia

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") - the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for personalized treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) - announces that it has placed an NBT system with SmartFocus technology to Epworth Clinic in Camberwell, Australia.

Epworth Clinic is known for its world leading mental health research run by Professor Paul Fitzgerald, MD, PhD. Professor Fitzgerald is also in Nexstim's Scientific Advisory Board, which provides specialist support, advice and guidance to the company as it develops its products and clinical applications.

Professor Fitzgerald and his team will use the system to treat patients with depression and to conduct research in potential new mental health related indications.

Professor Fitzgerald commented: "Our team is excited to have the NBT system with SmartFocus TMS installed. We have been looking forward to using an e-field navigated TMS system with integrated MRI and EMG which enables better targeted and personalized therapy and even developing next generation rTMS protocols."

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim Plc, said: "We are delighted that Professor Fitzgerald and his highly skilled team has our NBT system installed. We believe that their distinguished experience in the field of psychiatry and brain stimulation will have an important role when we constantly develop our navigated TMS technology to better cater to our user clinics and patients."





About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



