Großbritannien und die EU haben sich nach zähen Verhandlungen auf einen Brexit-Deal geeinigt.Der Austritt Großbritanniens aus der EU ist laut einem Tweet von Jean-Claude Juncker nun in trockenen Tüchern.Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It?s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...