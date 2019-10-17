Far East Hospitality Rethinks Luxury With the Launch of The Clan Hotel

Slated to launch in Q2 2020, The Clan Hotel's first property in Singapore is a modern luxury hotel with a nostalgic story to tell

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Hospitality, Singapore's leading operator of hotels and serviced residences, today held a press conference at ITB Asia 2019, where Mr Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive Officer, Far East Hospitality, introduced upcoming modern luxury hotel -- The Clan Hotel Singapore. The latest brand to be added to Far East Hospitality's portfolio, The Clan Hotel anchors the group's vision in rethinking what luxury means for a new generation of travelers.

Travellers aged between 25 and 44 years old make up an average 41% of international visitor arrivals recorded over the last 6 months[1]. This is an up-and-coming generation with 57%[2] placing travelling and seeing the world at the top of their list of aspirations. "Discerning and savvy, they are willing to pay reasonably more to enjoy unique or memorable experiences. This new generation of travellers defines luxury beyond the traditional sense," said Mr Kiong.

He added, "To meet the growing momentum of experience-driven travel, we challenged ourselves to introduce a new perspective on luxury with The Clan Hotel. Through carefully curated touchpoints, we want to connect more travellers to unique experiences that deliver both a deeper cultural connection and a strong sense of place -- staying true to our customer-centric approach of Singapore-inspired hospitality."

The Clan Hotel Singapore: A modern luxury hotel with a nostalgic story to tell

Slated to open in Q2 2020, The Clan Hotel Singapore is the first property to launch under the new brand.

A modern luxury hotel, The Clan Hotel Singapore draws inspiration from a bygone era and the pioneering spirit of hope, aspiration and comradeship that prevailed and built this nation. Every aspect of the hotel is designed with authentic touches to evoke a sense of kinship and community -- where guests are treated as insiders, and part of a club with like-minded people.

The 324-room property has an inventory comprising four room types: Superior Room, Deluxe Room, as well as the Premier and Grand Premier Room, which are part of the hotel's MASTER Series rooms that offer highly customised services to inspire a sense of belonging at every step of the guest's travel journey. These include immediate room check-in services at the airport with limousine transfer or luggage forwarding, a welcome tea ceremony serving Chinese tea and traditional snacks, and turndown services with blooming flower tea and essential oil rollers.

The hotel is sited at the crossroads of culture and commerce, and only minutes away from commercial buildings in Raffles Place, Collyer Quay and One Fullerton; heritage streets around Far East Square, Telok Ayer Street, Amoy Street, Club Street, Ann Siang Hill, Lau Pa Sat and Chinatown; as well as uniquely Singaporean sights such as the Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.

The Clan Keeper Collective

Further establishing itself as a conduit between guests and the community within its vicinity, Mr Kiong also introduced today - The Clan Keeper Collective, a network of keepers and creators of culture, tradition and craft in Singapore.

To bring to life the best of local experiences for its guests, The Clan Hotel Singapore will be collaborating with these artists to create authentic touchpoints that represent Singapore-inspired hospitality. These include customised in-room dining experiences, personalised precinct tours, photo walks, and food tours, as well as shoe-shining services. These collaborations are set to be unveiled over the course of next year.

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 9 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of more than 15,500 rooms under its management across over 95 hotels and serviced residences in seven countries - Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

