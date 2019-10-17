Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - On national TV Sat. Oct. 19 & Sun. Oct. 20, 2019 - As responsible investing becomes more top of mind,BTV- Business Television delves into companies advancing in AI as well as ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance.

Click company name to watch their feature:

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) - BTV learns how this company is using their superior technology to aid in weapon and threat detection.

Universal mCloud Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) - BTV visits mCloud whose AI system provides smarter connections to energy assets to increase efficiencies.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY) (OTCQX: NTGSF) - BTV discovers how this company is applying ESG principles to their projects as they move ahead with the reopening their Yukon gold mine.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - BTV drops in on a socially responsible exploration company dedicated to producing materials for clean energy in an environmentally safer way.

Advanced Intelligent Systems - BTV finds out how practical, mobile autonomous robotics can help solve labour challenges in various industries.

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct.19 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Oct. 20 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct.19 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Oct. 20 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Oct. 27 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Oct. 29 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

