Second-generation Allergen Immunotherapy based on Anergis Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP) linked to Virosomes will be tested by Stallergenes Greer using its therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy.

Results of the study are expected in Q1 2020.

Stallergenes Greer, a worldwide leader in Allergen Immunotherapy (AIT) and Anergis, a leader in ultra-fast AIT research and development based on Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP), today announced the start of a new research study to evaluate the effects of second-generation COP allergen immunotherapy in a therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy, with the aim of shortening AIT administration schemes.

This research collaboration combines the longstanding know-how of Stallergenes Greer in AIT with the ultra-fast AIT approach developed by Anergis and its partner Mymetics, namely the second-generation of COP allergen immunotherapy based on Anergis COPs and Mymetics virosomes (COP-Virosomes).

In 2018, Anergis and Mymetics reported that the COP-Virosomes were able to elicit a strong boost in TH1 antibody response without any IgE response. Stallergenes Greer will now test COP-Virosomes in an in-house therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy. This model has been shown as having predictive value towards the clinical efficacy for AIT candidates.

"We are excited to launch this new study and eager to evaluate the potential of COP-virosomes as a breakthrough AIT treatment of the future. The Stallergenes Greer therapeutic model mimics specific immune responses to birch pollen from allergic individuals and should assess evidence of COP-virosomes potential," said Vincent Charlon, CEO of Anergis.

"On the basis of the results of the 2018 preclinical program, Stallergenes Greer sees great potential for second generation COP allergy treatments and we look forward to the results of this study as it may well open new areas of innovation for Stallergenes Greer and improve the quality of life of patients by reducing treatment lengths," concluded Amer Jaber, Executive VP Operations Europe and President of Stallergenes SAS.

About Allergen immunotherapy

Allergies are the most prevalent and fastest growing chronic diseases in the industrialized world, affecting over one billion people worldwide. Allergen immunotherapy uniquely alters the natural course of respiratory allergies. It is the only therapeutic class capable of modifying disease progression and potentially preventing the onset of the disease by inducing tolerance in the immune system.

About Stallergenes Greer

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

About Anergis

Anergis SA is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of proprietary ultra-fast allergy immunotherapy products for the most prevalent allergies. Anergis was founded by Professor François Spertini, allergist at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland. Anergis raised over CHF 55 million from private and institutional investors, including BioMedInvest, Sunstone Capital, Renaissance PME and WJFS, Inc. Anergis SA is located in the Biopôle near Lausanne, Switzerland, a life sciences community bringing together industry and academia.

