Credit Europe Group NL implements Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Solution for Consolidation, Budgeting & Planning, and Collaborative Office

Credit Europe Group NL selects CCH Tagetik after thorough competitive replacement

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- October 17th, 2019- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals has implemented a suite of CCH Tagetik modules and processes to replace the legacy planning system at Credit Europe Group NL, part of Fiba Group.

Credit Europe Group NL selected CCH Tagetik via consultancy partner Fintra EPM. Credit Europe Group NL was seeking the flexibility to address strategic aims mainly in consolidation, budgeting planning and collaborative office. Credit Europe Group NL belongs to Fiba Group, who also had a very positive experience using CCH Tagetik for its Consolidation and Collaborative Office process implemented in 2015 as a first step towards replacing their legacy system.

"We selected CCH Tagetik because it addresses the need for modernization of our reporting environment. CCH Tagetik is an extremely flexible product that is great for pulling together financial data for the purposes of budgeting, consolidation, disclosure and performance management. By reducing time spent on process administration and data validation, CCH Tagetik will allow us more time for in-depth analysis and will drive reporting that creates value to its users. In addition, the commitment and dedication of Ahmet Korkmaz and Fintra EPM for the implementation of CCH Tagetik affected our decision in a positive way." said Sevinc Osmanova, Head of Financial Control, Accounting and Regulatory Reporting, Credit Europe Group NL.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Credit Europe Group NL operates 49 branches, 108 ATMs and around 8,480 point of sale terminals. The Bank has 1.183 employees in 9 countries. About 900,000 customers around the world entrust their financial affairs to Credit Europe Bank.

The processes selected by Credit Europe Group NL are: Consolidation, Budgeting and Planning and Collaborative Office Starter. These will be applied to: annual reporting; budget modelling; consolidation of budget data; financial consolidation and reporting and management consolidation.

