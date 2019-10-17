Crypto.com - OKEx Pool to Offer CRO Staking to Millions of OKEx Users

Crypto.com and OKEx Partnership to Further Strengthen CRO Utility and Liquidity

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com has partnered with OKEx Pool to offer its staking service for Crypto.com Coin (CRO). The millions of OKEx users now can conveniently stake CRO and enjoy staking rewards on the OKEx platform.

Crypto.com Chain is a high-performing blockchain powering the crypto payment solution Crypto.com Pay, which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto anywhere, thus driving cryptocurrency adoption globally. The Crypto.com Chain Thaler testnet (alpha version) was launched in September 2019. When the Crypto.com Chain Mainnet goes live, it will be entrusted with key roles on the network, including but not limited to:

Execute settlement

Order transactions

Verify all transactions

Provide an escrow ("Proof of Goods & Services Delivered") service

Minimum Deposit Level and CRO Rewards:

Minimum Deposit Level: 5,000 CRO Term CRO Rewards 90 days 12.80% p.a. 60 days 9.60% p.a. 30 days 7.68% p.a. Flexible 3.68% p.a.

Please see the OKEx Pool FAQ for more details.

Note: After Crypto.com Chain Mainnet is live, deposit and reward rules may adjust to incentivize participants to contribute to the network and adhere to performance standards.

About OKEx Pool

OKEx Pool is an innovative mining pool built upon the world's leading digital asset exchange OKEx, offering a one-stop mining and trading experience for users. Currently, OKEx Pool supports the mining of a plethora of PoW, PoS, and PoS-variant assets. For more information please visit: www.okex.com/pool

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012650/Cryptocom_X_OKEX.jpg