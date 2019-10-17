On October 16th Gravity Interactive, Inc., a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) which is a leading global game company, announced that it launched its mobile game Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Europe and Russian regions.

Gravity Interactive, a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY), officially launched its mobile MMORPG game Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Europe and Russian regions on October 16th. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, which can be enjoyed in English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Russian, will truly become a game that can be played worldwide. To celebrate the global launch, Gravity prepared various events. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To guarantee a stable service of the game, Gravity carried out a closed beta test from October 10th to October 13th. Following the examinations and server tests, the official service for Europe began on the 16th

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, which can be enjoyed in English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Russian, will truly become a game that can be played worldwide.

To celebrate the global launch, Gravity prepared various events.

Gravity prepared an event called 'Adventurers assemble! To the new journey of adventure!' which starts from the official launch until November 30th. Players will be able to obtain rewards according to the number of players pre-registering to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. There will be varying rewards when pre-registrations reach more than 20 thousand to 500 thousand. Additionally, from the official launch until November 6th players will obtain double rewards for finishing quests in an event called 'Double rewards!'. Other events include an event called 'Share character's name!' in which players obtain rewards if they join through Facebook from October 16th to October 23rd

Gravity will continue to communicate with players in order to provide a satisfactory service and experience to its European and Russian users. Gravity plans to accelerate the expansion of various titles overseas with its years of accumulated experience.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is the mobile version of the popular PC online game 'Ragnarok Online,' which has been in service for 17 years since 2002 and is currently available in over 83 regions across the globe.

For more information on Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, please visit https://romeleu.com/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity was established in April 2000. During the early stages of the Korean online game industry, Gravity was the only Korean game company to be registered on the NASDAQ. Gravity has a wide range of genres of games based on Ragnarok IP, including Ragnarok Online and Mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, as of which has one of the largest user bases in the world.

