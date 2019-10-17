At the request of Transcendent Group AB (publ), 559005-1164, Transcendent Group shares will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from October 22, 2019. The company has a total of 5,497,800 per today's date. Short name: TRG ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 6,465,542 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012990646 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 182961 ------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: SEK 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559005-1164 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------------------- 2000 Industrials ------------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 409 427 47.