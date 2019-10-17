Neudata London Alternative Data Summit 2019

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Neudata's recent New York and Amsterdam Conferences, Neudata's showpiece Summit returns to London this October. This two-day summit, hosted at the London Science Museum, features keynote speakers from Two Sigma, Schroders, S&P and McLaren Applied Technologies. The event will bring together over 400 delegates from Investment Management and Alternative Data providers from across the globe.

Innovation is at the core of Neudata: where our previous events have focused on the size of the Alternative Data revolution and why alternative data should be used, this year's Summit is all about the how. The programme will highlight tens of use-cases of alt data in investment and deep dives into practical questions of how to integrate alternative data.

Some highlight sessions include: Dr Karl Surmacz from McLaren Applied Technologies explaining what Finance can learn from Formula 1; David Pope from S&P Global explaining how S&P extract signal from messy real-world data; and Mark Ainsworth from Schroders explaining what makes for a highly-performing data analysis team in Investment Management.

"I am thrilled that many of our clients are speaking and presenting. We have over 140 hedge funds and asset managers represented and, on the technology and data front there are more than 80 firms participating," Rado Lipuš, Founder & CEO

About Neudata

Founded in 2016 in London, Neudata works with Investment Management clients worldwide who manage more than $7tn in assets, helping them find, evaluate and select new data sources - 'alternative data'- that will advance their investment process. Neudata's service is delivered via it's Scout 'software as a service' platform and expert consultancy. The company's team of analysts in London and Asia sources and evaluates unique, granular and often hard to find information from over a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy, and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social media, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Providers are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates.