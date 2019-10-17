Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Names Michael Magnani as Managing Director

Industry Veteran to Lead Company in Next Stages of Growth and Commercialization for MRI-Guided, Precision Laser Ablation Systems and Accessories

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2019. (CLS Americas), a subsidiary of CLS AB in Lund, Sweden, today announced that industry veteran Michael Magnani has joined the company as Managing Director for the U.S. and North American markets. Mr. Magnani's background encompasses over 15 years in corporate management positions within the life sciences industry, successfully recruiting and leading numerous teams in product development, corporate strategy, business development, and commercialization capacities.



CLS developed its TRANBERG | Thermal Therapy System for image-guided, high precision soft tissue thermal therapy and precision laser ablation of tumors and soft tissues. It can be configured for MR or CT/US guided procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise ablation control. The system includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, thermometry software for real-time temperature mapping of MRI images during treatments, and non-cooled laser applicators and accessories.

"Michael brings to CLS Americas a tremendous amount of expertise and a history of successfully managing all key facets of an emerging life sciences organization," stated Dan Mogren, CEO of CLS Americas, Inc. "We are excited to have him on our leadership team and look forward to his contributions towards driving our continued operational growth and market penetration."

"Image-guided treatments and diagnostics within interventional radiology is enabling new levels of precision for minimally-invasive surgeries which are safer, highly effective, and require less recovery time for patients than traditional surgery," said Michael Magnani, managing director for CLS Americas, Inc. "With its TRANBERG Thermal Therapy system, strategic industry partnerships, and strong relationships with clinical research organizations, CLS is well positioned to address this market. I look forward to to applying my clinical and commercialization experience to help achieve our company goals."

Prior to joining CLS Americas, Mr. Magnani lead the creation of StimAire, where he served as CEO for the startup organization with a pioneering technology to replace the CPAP machines currently being underutilized in the Sleep Apnea market. Before that, he was the president and CEO of Saranas, an interventional cardiology device manufacturer with a functional vascular access sheath that monitors bleeding complications in real time at the access site. At Saranas, he was instrumental in raising over $5 Million in equity financing for product development, which lead to the product receiving FDA clearance in the Spring of 2019.

Earlier in his career, Michael was responsible for leading new product development initiatives at a publically traded medical device manufacturer with annual revenues in excess of $200 Million. This role required him to direct market research activities and elucidate current unmet medical needs in several divergent markets.

Michael completed his graduate studies at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Medical School in a unique curriculum called the Biomedical Enterprise Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology from the University of California, San Diego.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB.

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).