GelTech Solutions, Inc.: South Florida - Designing Spaces TV Show to Feature Peter Cordani and FireIce XT 20 oz. Aerosol Canister

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:GLTC) is pleased to announce the FireIce XT 20 oz. Aerosol Canister, the latest in cutting edge fire retardant and suppression technology, will be one of the products featured on a South Florida - Designing Spaces program dedicated to fire safety awareness. The program will be aired on station MY33 out of Miami/Fort Lauderdale on Saturday October 19th at 10:30 AM and Sunday October 20th at 12:30 PM. The program will also air on Sunday October 20th at 4:00 PM on station CW34 West Palm Beach and will be available on the web at www.designingspaces.tv/tag/south-florida/.

"We are excited to have Peter and our FireIce XT 20 oz. Aerosol Canister featured on such an outstanding and well recognized television program," stated Michael Reger, CEO of GelTech. "This is an excellent way to increase awareness of our FireIce XT Aerosol Canister which can be purchased online at www.FireIce-XT.com. The show demonstrates this highly effective firefighting product which with its compact size and powerful performance is ideal for use in the kitchen, patio grill, automobile, recreational vehicle or any campsite. It is environmentally safe and non-corrosive making it safe to use around children and pets."

About Designing Spaces:

Designing Spaces™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://designingspaces.tv/.

About GelTech Solutions, Inc.

Founded by inventor and chief technology officer Peter Cordani, GelTech Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, environmentally friendly and cost-effective products that help government agencies, industry, agriculture and the public achieve goals such as water conservation and protecting lives, homes and property from fires. For more information please visit geltechsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @GelTechSol, or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/2107111.

