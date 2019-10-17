Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.43p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.29p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---