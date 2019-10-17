The global NAND flash market size is poised to grow by USD 11.09 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing need for high-density storage to support smartphone applications. Also, the growing interest in eco-labeled products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the NAND flash market.

The rising number of mobile application downloads has resulted in the removal of SD card slots in smartphones and increased the need for internal memory. Moreover, smartphone companies are increasingly focusing on R&D activities to add innovative features in smartphones. This is compelling manufacturers to introduce products with high memory capacity. Thus, the demand for high-density storage to support next-generation mobile devices is increasing, which will drive the NAND flash market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five NAND Flash Companies:

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. offers SU800 SSDs, featuring storage capacities, high efficiency, and rugged reliability, with improved cost-performance ratios. In September 2019, the company announced that it would exhibit its latest lineup of SSDs, embedded storage products, and high-speed Double Data Rate (DDR4) 2666 memory modules, at the 2019 Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. provides connect and compute solutions for IoT and automotive applications. The company also provides fail-safe storage and data logging solutions for mission-critical applications. The company offers NAND products and reliable, high-density data storage with the Cypress flash product line.

Intel Corp.

Intel Corp. operates under various segments, which include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IoTG), Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), and Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). The company offers NAND flash-based SSDs for data centers, consumers, and other applications.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include memory, SSDs, USB flash drive, memory cards, readers, and wireless. The company offers NAND flash-based USB flash drives and secure digital cards.

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc. operates under various categories, which include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The company offers TLC, MLC, and SLC NAND flash for consumer, client, and automotive applications.

NAND Flash Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

3D NAND

2D NAND

NAND flash Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

