Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Selected by the United States Air Force to Deploy Vehicle Recognition Solutions for Enhanced Base Security

Air Force Base Replaces Outdated LPR with Rekor's Industry-Leading Vehicle Recognition Solution as Company Continues Penetration of Defense Segment

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor") (the Company) a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has been selected by the United States Air Force to deploy its industry leading vehicle recognition system within a western United States base.

The Company will be replacing an antiquated LPR solution with its Rekor Edge "plug and play" vehicle recognition system. Air Force security personnel will be able to create white lists, as well as identify in real time the vehicle license plate data, color, make, model, and body type - all at 99.2 percent accuracy. The sophisticated Edge vehicle recognition system improves efficiency by scanning and identifying thousands of plates per hour. Rekor improves the accuracy of license plate reading and vehicle recognition to industry-leading levels, adding vehicle make, model, color, and body type. Rekor LPR systems operate using machine learning and artificial intelligence, enabling greater than 99 percent vehicle recognition accuracy, and continuously "learns" with each new software release.

"The United States Air Force chose Rekor's vehicle recognition solution because it was easy to install and because of its superior capabilities - beyond license plate reading it also recognizes vehicle make, model and color," said Rod Hillman, COO, Rekor. "The safety of all those that enter this Air Force Base is of the utmost importance, and this powerful technology will be an important tool in maintaining daily security protocols."

Rather than buying expensive cameras that take weeks or months to ship and install, Rekor's software can be deployed to any existing security or traffic IP camera immediately. This can represent a potential savings of tens of thousands of dollars per camera, as well as greater flexibility to expand or decrease usage as needed without large capital expenditures on hardware. It also eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for license plate reading functionality, one for general security recording - as Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, model, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring.

"We are proud to work with the U.S. Air Force, and to help modernize the vehicle recognition technology utilized at this Air Force Base. Not only is our solution easy to deploy into existing infrastructure, but it's also scalable and more accurate than existing systems - ensuring security personnel have the tools they need to keep the base safe and secure," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "The selection by another U.S. defense entity serves as great validation of our technology as the most powerful vehicle recognition system in the world. We look forward to our continued work with these entities and to helping ensure the safety of Americans worldwide."

This purchase order continues Rekor's penetration of the defense sector, including a recent re-purchase order from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), which now utilizes the Company's vehicle recognition system on 400 cameras.

To learn more about Rekor's vehicle recognition systems, visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the sections in our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Charles Degliomini

Rekor Systems, Inc.

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563270/Rekor-Selected-by-the-United-States-Air-Force-to-Deploy-Vehicle-Recognition-Solutions-for-Enhanced-Base-Security