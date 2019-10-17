Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) held one of its signature conference events last Thursday at the Widder Hotel, Zürich.

The theme was on the metals of the future and how they are important for the advancement of battery technology. The event was attended by bankers, asset managers and institutional investors.

Blackstone believes that mankind's future will be determined by its ability to support a sustainable clean-energy world. It believes this will come from battery technology and the abundance of battery metals supplied to this market. It considers this to be one of the biggest structural trends of the twenty-first century.

The company is already heavily invested into this theme. It holds a diversified portfolio of invested interests across the battery supply chain. This includes battery metal mining interests, plus significant investments in battery technology. Both areas are expected to evolve into multi-billion-dollar markets in the future, presenting significant potential upside for the company. Exposure to these two areas also makes Blackstone the world's first truly vertically integrated battery technology company.

Blackstone is, however, still relatively unknown, despite securing long-term supply contracts for the battery metals it supplies. The company has been oversold in recent times, due to significant market volatility. Its valuation, therefore, represents an ideal entry point into Blackstone's shares.

The company is secure as it holds real assets: it has acquired mining concessions and manufacturing facilities in many parts of the world. It also plans to sell millions of dollars' worth of lithium assets in the coming years.

Blackstone believes that the investment opportunity for investors is now favourable in the medium to long term. It believes there will be a large increase in demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt and other battery metals in the near future.

In addition, Blackstone has an EBIT of CHF 5.25 million and price-to-earnings ratio of 8, which it reported during the first half of 2019. Blackstone believes that given the strong fundamentals that support the company, BLS shares are currently undervalued.

Due to the high demand for this event, Blackstone will hold another seminar in Zurich and Geneva at the end of November to accommodate those that missed out. If you are interested, please reserve a seat today.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005429/en/

Contacts:

Blackstone Resources AG

Doris Suta

T: +41 41 449 61 63

F: +41 41 449 61 69

info@blackstoneresources.ch



Investor Relations

ir@blackstoneresources.ch



Media Enquires

media@blackstoneresources.ch