Celanese's broad polymer portfolio supports 5G deployment, flame retardant solutions, metal replacement, appearance/aesthetics, complex connected devices

K 2019 Consumer electronics and electrical components are upgrading to higher speed connectivity and massive data processing in smaller devices; and with these changes comes the need to lower signal loss and increase processing speeds, which means the materials used must provide supreme electrical and thermal performance. The broad portfolio of engineered materials from Celanese allows consumer electronics manufacturers to realize all these requests and offer the same or better appearance, design freedom and performance that consumers are demanding.

Celanese (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, is delivering the advanced engineered materials to consumer goods manufacturers to attract buyers through aesthetics and tactile elements that can withstand the rigors of daily use.

"Next generation mobile devices focus on functionalities, better and faster data processing, and consumer experience by adding new, advanced imaging features such as higher resolutions, augmented reality, and 3D sensing which require better camera, screen and antenna components," said Stefan Kutta, Vice President of EMEA Commercial Operations, Celanese. "Electronics manufacturers around the world look to Celanese as their first choice supplier of engineered materials for product components and have the confidence that these materials will help them to fulfill the increasing demands for materials used in cutting-edge connected devices."

Celanese engineered materials are ideal for the following consumer-driven E&E trends:

Connectivity: 5G can become the key enabler for a wide range of new and innovative industry services and applications and can offer significantly faster speeds than current connections. 5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that will eventually replace, or at least augment, 4G LTE. Celanese enables forward-looking 5G solutions like connectors, tower units and thermo-management devices with Fortron PPS, Vectra LCP, Zenite LCP, and CoolPoly TCP materials. These materials in mobile devices allow enhanced data transmission. For 5G antennas, Celstran LFT provides strength, weather resistance and dimensional stability.

Flame Resistance Halogen-free, flame retardant connector solutions need to fulfill different requirements in various industries like E&E, appliances, lighting and automotive. Celanese offers a broad portfolio of polymers including Fortron PPS, Vectra LCP and Zenite LCP that are inherently flame retardant. In addition, Celanese supplies Celanex PBT and Frianyl PA halogen-free grades. UL-yellow card is also provided and all Celanese products meet REACH and RoHS requirements.

Smaller Parts, Higher Flow With personal electronics getting smarter, smaller and more complex, the design of the device and internal components from antenna, SIM card, connectors to camera mounts require materials with exceptional flow characteristics and high strength for thinner walls and dimensional stability. Vectra LCP and Zenite LCP help consolidation of part design and products perform consistently despite day-to-day use and abuse, ensuring long product life and brand trust.

Enhanced Appearance and Haptics Celanese delivers customer value through material innovations in large and small appliances. By leveraging Celanese's broad portfolio of engineered material solutions, beautiful surface finishes and soft touch solutions can be achieved while also offering excellent mechanical performance.

Across the consumer experience from appliances and electronics to personal care and packaging Celanese engineers and scientists offer superior technical capability, polymer experience and industry expertise to help consumer goods and electronics manufacturers select the right materials that meet demanding technical specifications. The result can be a better consumer experience while manufacturers can control costs and deliver products to market faster.

To learn more about latest innovations of Celanese engineered materials for E&E applications, visit www.celanese.com.

